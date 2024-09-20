Nana Ama McBrown has announced episode two of her new series 'Great And Mighty' after episode one had a great reception

Nana Ama McBrown has announced the release of the second episode of her new series, 'Great And Mighty'.

The first episode received a positive response, and fans have been eager for more. McBrown shared the news on her Instagram, confirming that the next episode will air on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

The series features a star-studded cast, including Ras Nene, Salma Mumin, Jeffery Nortey, and Oteele. Many movie lovers have praised the high production quality and engaging storytelling in the first episode, praising McBrown for delivering quality content.

After the announcement, fans expressed their excitement in the comments section of the actress' post, anticipating the upcoming episode and commending McBrown for her efforts.

McBrown sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kingnatty022 said:

"Perfetto . We watch it thii oh s weekend ❤️❤️"

gideon.einstein commented:

"I hope the release of episode 3 doesn’t keep long like episode 2"

gyabstar reacted:

"please we’re waiting for episode 2. i can’t even sleep😂"

leemah_gomda said:

"Mightyy mighty 😂 m3di “ntosuo” aguane ni mu 😂😹😹😭"

fordjour_patricia commented:

"Very nice movie 🎬 but how we wait soo long for next episode makes it boring 😴"

yaa_achiamaa said:

"Long awaited episode 2 is almost here! I can't wait!"

mic2007ukgh commented:

"It have most of the stars on it. Which is super nice nana"

