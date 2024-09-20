Dancehall musician Shatta Wale took to the streets to promote his much-anticipated SAFA album, which was released on September 20, 2024

His close friend and rapper Medikal joined the convoy as they moved around various neighbourhoods to interact with fans

The video melted the hearts of many social media users who applauded the dancehall musician on his smart promotion strategy

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale released his much anticipated Shatta And Fans Album (SAFA) on September 20, 2024; in light of that, he took to the street to promote it.

Shatta Wale embarks on the SAFA Album float. Image Credit: @ghhwaku, @ghhyper and @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale promotes SAFA album

To promote the SAFA album, the convoy started at the Accra Mall's car park, where he interacted with fans.

As part of his interaction with his loyal fans, known as SM4LYF, he sprayed several GH¢5 notes into the air, which many of them rushed to grab.

Shatta Wale returned to his roots in Nima, where he was given a rousing welcome by the people of the community he grew up in.

As part of the city-wide activation for the highly anticipated SAFA Album, Shatta Wale's convoy visited key neighbourhoods in Accra, including Lapaz, Tudu and Spintex.

His close friend and rapper Medikal also joined the convoy to support him and also interact with fans.

Photos from Shatta Wale's SAFA album float.

Shatta Wale and his convoy.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's SAFA campaign

Many people in the comment section praised Shatta Wale. They admired his throwing money onto his fans, which they termed a lovely way of giving back to them.

Others also raised safety concerns of the fans who were busily picking money off the floor and jumping onto his moving vehicle to grab money.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

sikabeba_yoma said:

"Social media go make you think say e be just 5gh but inside life millions they go ooo ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

seyellow_147 said:

"Why is he the only one who does this ... The rest are ungrateful 😞"

tepa_tino said:

"This is bad. Does he know this could lead to casualties? I have no issues with him throwing money but on the streets where they are moving at this pace,come on. They can do better.!!!!"

vugaa_ish said:

"Local champion wey won compare himself to Burna boy Oya make una attack start 😂"

abenaboampongmaa said:

"Na this time the bouncers demma post go come ;No make mistake for the street ooo else………."

Below are more videos from Shatta Wale's SAFA Album float:

Medikal supporting Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale at Kantamanto.

Shatta Wale at Tudu Market.

Shatta Wale at Nima.

Serwaa supports Shatta Wale

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Serwaa Amihere supported and expressed anticipation for Shatta Wale's upcoming studio album, SAFA.

She took to her X account and quoted a trailer by Shatta Wale publicising the album, stating that she was ready.

The dancehall musician's album release has been set for September 20, and many Ghanaians have shown excitement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh