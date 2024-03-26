The Energy Ministry says comments passed by Matthew Opoku Prempeh concerning the current power challenges are being misconstrued

The ministry says the minister had merely spoken facts about the ongoing situation, and his dismissal of calls for a new timetable is because the problem is temporary

They urged Ghanaians to be patient while stakeholders work to address the power outages

The Energy Ministry has justified some comments by the Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, at the just-ended New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Campaign Team inauguration.

The Energy Minister, while answering questions on the recent power outages that have hit the country and the refusal of the Electricity Company of Ghana to produce a load-shedding timetable, stated that those demanding the timetable should make one for themselves.

However, , the Energy Ministry argues that the comment is being taken out of context.

In a statement signed by the Energy Ministry Spokesperson, Kofi Abrefa Afena, the ministry stated that the minister’s comment has been distorted to portray him as insensitive to Ghanaians' plight.

The statement says the dismissal of demands for a ‘dumsor’ timetable by the minister is because the problem is currently being addressed, however, it may take some time.

The ministry added that Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s comparison of the current energy situation to what was experienced during the erstwhile Mahama administration was not uncalled for.

It explained that recent calls by the former President and current National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama, for a load-shedding timetable had precipitated the response.

The ministry noted that the former president only seeks to score cheap political points by hammering on the ‘temporary problem.’

The ministry that the minister was irritated by the line of questioning from the journalist.

Responding to such claims, the ministry clarified that the minister had to strain his voice due to the loud ambience in the auditorium in order to be heard.

The Energy Ministry said while what the minister has said has been taken out of context, they want to reassure Ghanaians that Matthew Opoku Prempeh is not insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians.

It further pleaded with Ghanaians to exercise some patience as stakeholders continue to work assiduously to bring relief to Ghanaians.

