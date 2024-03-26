Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah has been mocked for freezing during an interview

In the interview on Oyerepa TV, Simon Osei-Mensah struggled to list some projects by his government

The minister claimed the National Democratic Congress did not complete and commission any projects in the region between 2009 and 2017

Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah has been the subject of mockery online after being left speechless on live TV when trying to name significant infrastructure projects implemented by the Akufo-Addo administration in his region.

In the interview on Oyerepa TV on Monday, March 25, 2024, Osei-Mensah struggled to list some projects by his government.

Although he managed to mention four projects, he froze for about 10 seconds afterwards.

"I will name more than 50 projects. Come to my office,” he eventually told the journalist

Just before this, he said the NDC could not list 10 signature projects in the region that had been commissioned.

Between 2009 and 2017, he claimed the NDC did not complete a single health project in the Ashanti Region.

Criticism over development in Ashanti Region

Last year, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II criticised Ashanti Region Members of Parliament over the lack of development in the region.

The Asantehene was speaking at the launch of the 'Heal Komfo Anokye' project to raise money for the hospital.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu has targeted to raise $10 million for the Heal Komfo Anokye project.

The project, spearheaded by Otumfuo, is part of celebrating his 25th anniversary of ascending the Golden Stool.

Destoolings by the Asantehene

YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene has previously taken action against traditional leaders for varying reasons.

In December 2023, he destooled Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani, the chief of Kwapra, following allegations of double land sales and oath violations.

YEN.com.gh also reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destooled the Chief of Adumoa in the Afigya Kwabre District of the Ashanti Region, citing involvement in multiple land disputes and violations of customary procedures.

In May 2023, the 96-year-old chief of Antoa, Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman, was let go over unauthorised land sales and violating Asanteman's customs.

