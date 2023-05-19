Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has said he will not testify against Kwesi Nyantakyi any longer

According to him, it would be suicidal for him to show his face to Nyantakyi who is facing a criminal charge following the "Number 12" documentary produced by him and his Tiger Eye PI establishment

Anas argues in a statement that his colleague Ahmed Suale was murdered the same day he showed his face during engagements with the Attorney-General on the same case

Popular investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has changed his mind about testifying in the criminal matter against the embattled former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Anas explains the ruling by the High Court that he would need to take off his famous mask and show his identity to Nyantakyi in chambers before he testifies is a tough call.

In a statement published on Thursday, May 18, 2023, by Tiger Eye PI, Anas' founded firm, the journalist explained that it would be dangerous for him to take off his mask and show his identity to Nyantakyi.

"Anas’s request for the protection of his identity stems from his role as an undercover agent and the real and elevated risk that revealing his identity to the accused person will severely compromise his physical security and personal safety," the statement read in part.

Anas is the principal witness in the case against Nyantakyi

The high court noted that as a principal witness in the case against the former football administrator, Anas Aremeyaw Anas' identity is crucial.

The court holds the view that allowing Nyantakyi to see Anas' true face in chambers will enable him (Nyantakyi) to better defend himself.

Court directs Anas to remove his mask for Nyantakyi

The high court has ruled that Anas Aremeyaw Anas should remove his famous mask on camera for former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi to see his identity.

The court is hearing the criminal case brought against Nyantakyi following the explosive "Number 12" documentary that unveiled rot in the administration of football in Ghana.

The court says that, since Anas is the principal witness in the case, it will only be fair for Nyantakyi, the person accused by the state of criminal behaviour, to see the face of the one testifying against him.

Ahmed Suale was killed brutally after his identity was revealed

However, Anas explained further in his statement that Ahmed Hussein Suale, his partner and a star witness in this case, was assassinated in broad daylight in 2019, the same day that he had discussions with the Attorney General in his office.

"Prior to his gruesome murder, the late Ahmed Suale had been threatened with death by Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi and had been the subject of callous media attacks for his role as a star witness in the case, culminating in the revelation of his identity on national television and social media by Mr Kennedy Agyapong, the MP for Assin-Central constituency," Anas attested in his statement.

Anas stressed that as much as he is willing to testify for the state in the prosecution of the case, if he has to show his face for that purpose, then he would pass.

