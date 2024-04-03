Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister Stephen Asamoah Boateng has clarified the age of the underage girl in the Nungua traditional wedding

The girl was initially reported to be 12 when news of the wedding involving the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo broke

The legal minimum age to get married or betrothed in Ghana is 18, according to the Children’s Act

Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister Stephen Asamoah Boateng has revealed that the underage girl in the controversial traditional wedding in Nugua is not 12 years old, as earlier reported.

The minister said the girl is 15 and expected to turn 16 in July 2024.

Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister Stephen Asamoah Boateng (R). Source: Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs

Source: Facebook

Boateng stressed on Joy News that the girl was still underaged and needed to be protected following a marriage which involved the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII.

The legal minimum age to get married or betrothed in Ghana is 18, according to Ghana's Children’s Act.

According to the Children's Act, people party to a child marriage could be jailed for at most one year or fined.

Boateng said the ministry was unravelling new facts amid a probe.

Defence from Nungua shrine

The marriage held on Saturday, March 30, 2024, sparked outrage and prompted calls for the prosecution of the traditional priest.

The Gborbu Wulomo shrine at Nungua has defended the wedding, saying the girl will not have sexual relations with the priest.

Despite the customary wedding, he said the girl will continue in school until she is mature enough to decide to have sexual relations with the Gborbu Wulomo.

The Administrative Office of the Gborbu Wulomo later said the wedding was between an underaged girl and the Gborbu deity.

Police launch to investigate into Gborbu Wulomo's marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service is investigating the controversial marriage between an underage girl and the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo.

The police says it was working with the appropriate agencies, including the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, to get the needed support.

Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu has also petitioned the police to arrest and prosecute the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh