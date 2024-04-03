North Tongu Member of Parliament has blasted the Akufo-Addo government for prioritising digitalisation projects in the public health sector at the expense of infrastructure challenges

Okudzeto Ablakwa says the allocation is unconscionable and dubious and has urged the government to rescind the decision

This is the latest in his series of exposes confronting profligate spending in the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has described as “dubious” several digitalisation projects being undertaken in the public health sector.

In part one of his latest series of exposes posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday, April 3, Okudzeto Ablakwa revealed that in the 2024 allocation formula submitted by the National Health Insurance Authority to Parliament, it had prioritised several digitalisation projects at a cost of GH₵2.67 billion.

Giving a breakdown of the prioritised items, he stated:

1. Biometric ID Cards and Authentication System — GHS405.74million (this is despite the billions we have already spent on Ghana Cards)

2. Management Information System — GHS343.92million

3. Capturing of Claims Data — GHS112million

4. Ministry of Health (Health Provider - E-Health Solution) — GHS80million

5. Claims Processing Centres and E-Claims — GHS76million

6. Archival System and Document Management— GHS38.58million

7. Telecare Services Platform — GHS30million

8. Transfer of Data from NIA GHS10million

9. E-(Pharmasy) — GHS11million

According to the North Tongu MP, the government had prioritised these “dubious, duplicative and deadly so-called digitalisation initiatives” at the expense of pressing infrastructural challenges in the health sector.

He said the resources allocated to the digitalisation projects could have been directed to address some of the infrastructural challenges plaguing the health sector.

The government’s failure to realise their “unpatriotic” allocation of funds to “questionable” digitalisation projects, he said, was utterly disappointing and a matter of grave concern.

He urged the government to address the most pressing issues in the health sector before engaging in the digitalisation projects.

KATH turns patients away

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital earlier this year had to start turning away patients due to the unavailability of renal machines to attend to the huge numbers.

According to the hospital, they are left with just one and a half dialysis machines, which means patients have to spend longer hours at the hospital waiting for their turn to receive dialysis treatment.

The hospital worried that should the situation continue, they may have to shut down the renal unit completely.

They have called for government support in the matter.

KATH runs out of space

Meanwhile, in a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital has run out of space.

The hospital's CEO, speaking on a visit by the Finance Minister-designate, Mohammed Amin Adam, noted that some wards have exceeded their capacity, leading to patients being cramped into tiny spaces.

This, they say, has affected the quality of healthcare delivery greatly.

