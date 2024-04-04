The Minister of Interior, Henry Quartey, has issued a statement declaring Thursday, April 11, as a public holiday

The holiday will be to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr by all Muslims nationwide to mark the end of Ramadan

The Minister said the general public is been informed of the holiday and entreated everyone to observe it as such

The government of Ghana has declared Thursday, April 11, as a statutory public holiday. This is to allow Muslims in Ghana to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid-ul-Fitr is a significant celebration by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting (sawm).

The fasting is a 29 or 30 days dawn-to-sunset one which is concluded depending on when a new moon is sighted by local religious authorities. This means that the celebration varies by locality since not all places observe a new moon at the same time.

A collage of the Interior Minister, Henry Quartey and some Muslims with the Chief Imam at the Jubilee House Photo credit: Henry Quartey & @MBawumia

General public urged to observe holiday

In a statement signed by the Interior Minister, Henry Quartey said the day should be marked by the general public as a holiday.

“The general public is hereby informed that Thursday, April 11, 2024, which marks Eid-ul-Fitr, is a statutory public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement said.

Ghanaians to enjoy 13 public holidays in 2024

Meanwhile, Ghanaians and those who live in Ghana are expected to observe 13 statutory holidays in 2024.

Some of the key dates are Independence Day on March 6 and Workers’ Day on May 1

There are some religious celebrations that will also be marked as public holidays. In December, for instance, aside from Farmer’s Day on December 6, there are Christian holidays on December 25 and Boxing Day on December 26.

However, the dates for Islamic festivals Eid-Ul-Fitr and Eid-Ul-Adha are flexible and determined by the Office of the Chief Imam.

Source: YEN.com.gh