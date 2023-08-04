Police have confirmed the killing of the daughter of the MCE for Bekwai Akua Serwaa through a gunshot by unknown assailants

The incident happened on Thursday, August 3, 2023, in Kumasi, according to a report by Accra-based MyNewsGH

Police have said they are investigating the incident that is sure to take a toll on the MCE, Kwaku Kyei Baffour, and his family

Unknown gunmen have reportedly shot dead the 30-year-old daughter of the MCE of Bekwai, Kwaku Kyei Baffour.

Reports on the sad incident that occurred on Thursday, August 3, 2023, which YEN.com.gh has been monitoring say young Akua Serwaa was killed by the unknown assailants in Kumasi.

"Police confirmed the unfortunate incident to this portal but were quick to add that investigations were ongoing to establish the intent of the attack," reports MyNewsGH on Friday.

Akua Serwaa, the daughter of the Bekwai MCE, was shot dead by the unknown gunmen. Image credit: MyNewsGH

Akua Serwaa's body has been deported at the morgue at the Bekwa Municipal Hospital.

YEN.com.gh will be following the story and report on the latest updates as and when they happen.

Not long ago, the Bekwai MCE grabbed headlines after it was reported that he allegedly disagreed with the arrest of illegal small-scale miners in the area.

