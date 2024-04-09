NDC flagbearer John Mahama says the Ghana Union of Traders Asociation ought to hold Bawumia to his promises

He said the Vice President and NPP flagbearer cannot be trusted; thus, he should be made to fulfil his promises now

Dr Bawmumia had promised to repeal the E-levy, emission levy, betting tax, etc, if elected president

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) should push Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to repeal now the taxes he has promised to repeal if he is made President.

Describing the taxes as nuisance taxes, Mahama stated that it would benefit Ghanaians if the Vice President eliminated them now rather than wait till he becomes President.

John Mahama says Bawumia cannot be trusted to keep his promises.

Source: Getty Images

The taxes include the emissions levy, the VAT on electricity, the betting tax and the E-levy.

Speaking to GUTA members, Mahama stated that while the Vice President has made bold promises to repeal the taxes, putting blind faith in him will be tragic for Ghanaians.

He urged the GUTA members to hold Bawumia accountable to his promises.

Bawumia promises to abolish e-levy

The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has promised to abolish the e-levy if elected president.

In a speech to mostly NPP supporters, Bawumia said his bid for a Digital and Cashless Ghana would be significantly boosted if the e-levy were abolished.

The Electronic Transfer Levy Act 2022 (Act 1075) and Electronic Transfer Levy (Amendment) Act 2022 (ACT 1089) imposed a 1% levy on electronic transfers.

Bawumia also announced that he will abolish the emission tax, tax on betting, and the proposed 15% VAT on electricity tariffs if it exists by January 2025.

He also announced that his government would introduce what he described as a friendly, flat tax regime for Ghana, which would boost individuals and businesses.

Bawumia addressed supporters in preparation for his political campaign at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at UPSA.

Bawumia to impose flat rate if he becomes President

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has assured that businesses and individuals will have a clean tax slate under his presidency if he wins power.

Bawumia said a new tax regime was necessary to boost the private sector.

He spoke at a stakeholder interaction with members of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Accra on March 21.

Bawumia has already indicated he wants to usher in a new tax regime with a flat rate, making Ghana one of the most tax-competitive countries in the world.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh