The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has promised to abolish the e-levy if elected president.

In a speech to mostly NPP supporters, Bawumia said his bid for a Digital and Cashless Ghana would be significantly boosted if the e-levy were abolished.

The Electronic Transfer Levy Act, 2022 (Act 1075) and Electronic Transfer Levy (Amendment) Act 2022 (ACT 1089) imposed a levy of 1% on electronic transfers.

Vice President Bawumia is the NPP flagbearer. Source: Getty Images.

"...there will be no taxes on digital payments under my administration. The e-levy will, therefore, be abolished,” he declared.

Bawumia also announced that he will abolish the emission tax, tax on betting, and the proposed 15% VAT on electricity tariffs if it exists by January 2025.

He also announced that his government would introduce what he described as a friendly, flat tax regime for Ghana, which would boost individuals and businesses.

The event is expected to set the ruling NPP party in campaign mode and outline his vision for Ghana should he be elected president in the upcoming general elections.

Some of the taxes referenced by Bawumia are already receiving stiff opposition from Ghanaians.

The emissions levy has been generally described as anti-business by groups like the Food and Beverages Association of Ghana and the Ghana Union of Traders Association.

According to reports, the government has already backed away from implementing the unpopular 15% VAT on electricity purchases.

The tax sparked agitation from some unions. Organised labour said it would protest nationwide against the 15% VAT on Electricity on February 13, 2024.

Parliament passes new revenue bills

In April 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that Parliament passed three major revenue bills to improve Ghana's economy.

The new bills were the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill of 2022, the Excise Duty Amendment Bill of 2022 and the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill of 2022.

Parliament, however, did not pass these bills unanimously because of stiff opposition from the Minority.

