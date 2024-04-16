The Ministry of Transport has directed the police to arrest drivers sharing increased transport fares

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union also urged its drivers not to increase transport fares

This follows a 15% hike in transport fares by some drivers, citing worsening living conditions and fuel price hikes

The Ministry of Transport has directed the Ghana Police Service to arrest private commercial drivers sharing new and increased transport fares.

The ministry maintains that negotiations for new transport fares are still ongoing.

Drivers have said negotiations are still ongoing.

Source: Getty Images

It thus wants commercial drivers to maintain transport fares at the current level.

“The Ministry is urging the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to be on the lookout for any driver who goes contrary to the directive issued by the GPRTU and the GRTCC,” it said in a statement.

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of TUC and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) have urged members to maintain transport fares.

They also said negotiations were still ongoing, and a consensus was yet to be reached.

On Monday, April 8, 2024, two transport operating groups, the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana (C-DAG) and the Transport Operators of Ghana, jointly announced a minimum 15% increase in transport fares effective Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Drivers have been concerned about cost components for the business like various levies, cost of fuel and cost of spare parts.

Earlier threats from drivers

Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana (C-DAG) and the Transport Operators of Ghana had threatened to increase their fares by 30% from Thursday, March 7, 2024.

YEN.com.gh checks indicated that the national executives of these groups did not sanction the statement.

In a press release on Monday, March 4, the two groups said the government had not addressed some key concerns, like fuel price increases.

Describing the fare adjustment as essential for business sustainability, they called on the government to engage with their leaders to facilitate a smooth implementation of the fare adjustments.

Trotro drivers threaten fare hikes in protest of new levies

YEN.com.gh reported that trotro drivers threatened to increase transport fares by 60%.

The transport union were making the threat in response to the Emission Levy Bill, which took effect in January 2024.

The Emissions Levy Bill imposes an annual charge on all owners of petrol and diesel cars.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh