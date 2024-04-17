The Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, has clarified the reasons behind the sacking of Dr Ofori-Tenkorang

He explained that the former SSNIT was a casualty of ongoing government restructuring being undertaken by Akufo-Addo

He has urged the speculations about possible misconduct on the part of Dr Ofori-Tenkorang to be disregarded

The Jubilee House has clarified that the contract of the former Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr Ofori-Tenkorang, was not terminated because of malfeasance.

According to the presidency, Dr Ofori-Tenkorang's exit was part of President Akufo-Addo's ongoing government restructuring.

This explanation comes on the back of recent speculation about what could have led to the sudden dismissal of the former SSNIT boss.

Nana Bediatuo Asante, the Secretary to the President, announced the termination of Dr Ofori-Tenkorang's contract in a letter issued on April 8.

He was directed to hand over to Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, the then-deputy Director-General in charge of Investments and Development and son of former senior minister Yaw Osafo Maafo, by April 15.

In an April 13 letter addressing the rumours, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, stated that contrary to speculations, Dr Ofori-Tenkorang had not been removed because of some misconduct.

He said the president is satisfied with Dr Ofori-Tenkorang's performance as Director-General of SSNIT in the past seven years and touted the former SSNIT boss’ achievements in office as some of the most impressive the institution has witnessed.

He, however, noted that the former SSNIT boss had merely been a casualty of the government's series of changes that began with the ministerial reshuffle on February 14. He urged the general public to disabuse their minds of any such speculation.

GRA appoints new Director-General

The president’s government shake-up also affected the Ghana Revenue Authority, where Julie Essiam was appointed the new Director-General following Reverend Amishaddai’s exit.

The Ghana Revenue Authority board was recently dissolved, and President Akufo-Addo is expected to constitute a new one.

Essiam was the commissioner responsible for the authority's Support Services Division.

ECG gets new board chair

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that the Deputy Energy Minister has been appointed as board chair of the Electricity Company of Ghana.

This follows the resignation of Keli Gadzekpo, who was appointed in 2017.

Hebert Krapa's appointment comes at a time when the ECG is facing backlash for recent power outages.

