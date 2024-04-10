President Akufo-Addo has terminated the contract of Dr John Ofori Tenkorang, the Director-General of SSNIT

He is to be replaced by the Deputy Director for Investments and Developments at SSNIT, Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, who is also the son of NPP stalwart, Yaw Osafo-Maafo

This is the latest in a series of shakeups in the Akufo-Addo administration, beginning on Wednesday, February 14

In a letter to that effect, Dr Tenkorang is to hand over his duties to Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, the Deputy Director-General for Investments at SSNIT, by Monday, April 15.

Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo has been named as the new SSNIT boss. Sources: Asaase Radio/MOI(Facebook)

Source: Facebook

Osafo-Maafo’s son is expected to formally replace the ousted director-general. The sack letter, signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, stated that the ousted director-general is also to collect three months’ worth of salary in lieu of notice as well as any other terminal benefits entitled to him.

Meanwhile, Myjoyonline.com has revealed that Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo may not be the only one set to experience a new dispensation.

The Deputy Director-General of Operations and Benefits at SSNIT, Pearl Nana Ama Darko, according to the online portal, is also set to move to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) as the Commissioner for Support Services.

The President has replaced her with Juliana Kpedekpo. Meanwhile, an appointment for a new Deputy Diector-General for Investment and Development is yet to be announced.

This follows a series of appointments and dismissals, beginning on Wednesday, February 14, when the President reshuffled his cabinet.

According to the presidency, the series of changes in the administration is to optimise the governance machinery particularly as the country faces harsh economic conditions.

Julie Essiam appointed GRA boss

Meanwhile, Julie Essiam has been appointed the new Ghana Revenue Authority Director General by President Nana Akufo-Addo following a recent shakeup.

She becomes the first woman to lead the organisation since its establishment.

Essiam is replacing the embattled Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah.

Before her promotion, Essiam was the commissioner responsible for the authority's Support Services Division. Her appointment comes hours after the authority's board was dissolved.

Akufo-Addo swaps Upper East and Upper West ministers

YEN.com.gh also reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo has made changes to the Upper East and Upper West regional ministries.

He swapped the Upper East and Upper West regional ministers. The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, will assume the role of Upper West Regional Minister.

Similarly, the Upper West Regional Minister, Hafiz Bin Salih, will move over to the Upper East Regional Minister portfolio.

The presidency explained that these changes are part of efforts to ensure effective governance across the country.

This comes after the first major overhaul under the Akufo-Addo administration on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

