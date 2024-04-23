President of IMANI Africa Franklin Cudjoe has politely rejected Yvonne Nelson's call to organise another dumsor demo jointly

President of IMANI Africa Franklin Cudjoe has turned down Yvonne Nelson’s plea to organise another Dumsor demonstration jointly.

This was after the actress reached out to the think tank on Twitter, calling for their support to organise another demonstration, citing the recent erratic power supply.

She expressed frustration at the situation and blamed the lack of political will to combat the issue on the Akufo-Addo-led administration taking Ghanaians for granted.

However, responding to the actress’ call, Franklin Cudjoe said that while the call was fair, IMANI Africa would conduct its own demonstration at its appointed time.

He noted that the think tank has continued to mount pressure on the government for their various bad decisions and seemingly rudderless governance and would continue to do so unabated especially now that they prepare to conduct their own demonstration.

Franklin Cudjoe further noted that his think tank would choose how to demonstrate and who to collaborate with to make the demonstration successful.

In the meantime, Cudjoe has urged others to organise their own protests in churches, mosques, bars, schools and homes to push the government to act quickly.

Earlier, Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI Africa, also called out the actress for failing to amplify the organisation's work in the energy sector.

According to him, it was rather unfortunate that the actress had only reached out when the problems they had been pursuing and she had been ignoring had finally come home to roost.

Akufo-Addo admits dumsor challenges

President Akufo-Addo says his government is working tirelessly to address the ongoing power challenges in the country.

Acknowledging the troubling effects of the recent power outages, President Akufo-Addo thanked Ghanaians for their patience as the government continues to explore solutions to the problem.

He was speaking at the commissioning of the Kumasi 1 Thermal Plant at Anwomaso in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, April 17.

According to the president, the Kumasi 1 Thermal Plant is part of the government’s efforts to expand the country’s power generation capacity to address the ongoing power outages.

Mahama calls for a load-shedding timetable

YEN.com.gh has reported that the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has called on the government to provide a load-shedding timetable.

Mahama said the rampant power outages without information affect Ghanaians, hence the need for a schedule.

He was speaking at a gathering in Sissala West as part of his "Building the Ghana We Want" Tour in the Upper West region.

