There is a groundswell of support by many Ghanaians for the appointees of Nana Akufo-Addo to declare their assets as the law stipulates

Five young Ghanaian citizens have petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate current ministers' asset declaration compliance

It has been disclosed that CHRAJ is working on over 400 cases of non-compliance with the asset declaration law

Five young Ghanaians have run to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) with a petition demanding firm action against Nana Akufo-Addo ministers and deputy ministers who have not declared their assets.

The five citizens are of the opinion that the appointees that have failed to declare their assets have flouted the provisions of the Constitution, specifically Article 286.

Nicholas Opoku, Elias Ashkur, Crystal Selorm Amudzi, Lolan Sagoe-Moses, and Francis Boye want CHRAJ to open an investigation into the failures of the public officers to declare their assets.

They want CHRAJ to take appropriate actions against the ministers or deputy ministers if they are found to have breached the law.

"Whether or not a pubic official has declared his or her assets and liabilities can be ascertained through information available and readily accessible at the office of the Auditor-General, the sole repository of assets and liabilities declarations," the petitioners pointed out in a letter reminding CHRAJ to expediate work on their petiton.

Meanwhile the petition by the young Ghanaian citizens forms part of over 400 cases of non-compliance with the asset declaration law that are being investigated by the CHRAJ.

Secret Asset Declaration By Public Officials Serves No Purpose - Auditor-General

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that former Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo, has said it is important for public officials to openly declare their assets.

The former Auditor-General explained that an open declaration of of assets would be better than the current situation where assets are declared using sealed envelopes, as stipulated in the Asset Declaration Act.

According to him, the current asset declaration regime does not enhance accountability and does not ensure compliance by officials.

