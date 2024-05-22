Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned a hostel facility for head porters, aka Kayayei.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned a hostel facility and skills training centre in Accra for head porters, known as kayayei.

The multi-purpose facilities, located in Madina and Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region, fulfil Bawumia's promise made in 2019.

The programme is expected to start with 5,000 head porters. Source: Mahamudu Bawumia

Each facility is equipped with 300 beds, training rooms, a pantry, a kitchen, and a clinic, among other things.

Speaking at the programme, Bawumia said the new centre will improve the plight of marginalised girls and described it as a noble endeavour.

Bawumia said there are over 100,000 head porters in Ghana, and they are faced with extreme poverty, which manifests in homelessness.

He noted that the government’s concern is not only providing decent accommodation to the head porters but also empowering them to be self-employed.

Bawumia believes they would not have to return to the streets, so they established the Kayayei Empowerment Programme.

The programme is expected to start with 5,000 head porters, who will participate in baking and beading modules and other soft skills training.

