The New Patriotic Party has been appointed the board chairman of the National Petroleum Authority

Stephen Ntim replaces Joe Addo-Yobo, who had served as the authority’s board chairman since 2017

He was sworn into office on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, by Minister of Energy Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

New Patriotic Party National Chairman Stephen Ntim has been appointed the National Petroleum Authority board chairman.

Ntim took over from Joe Addo-Yobo, who had been the authority’s board chairman since 2017.

He was sworn into office by Minister of Energy Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

The Energy Minister expressed confidence in the ability of Ntim to lead the board of the National Petroleum Authority.

He further charged the new chairman of the downstream regulator to focus on strengthening regulatory frameworks and enhancing operational efficiencies.

Ntim was a member of the Danquah-Busia Club that transformed into the New Patriotic Party in 1992.

Between 2001 and 2005, he served as the National First Vice-Chairman of the NPP and has since contested the chairmanship position four times without success.

In the 2018 contest, he placed second after polling 2,515 votes against Freddie Blay’s 3,021 votes.

He was later elected as the party's national chairman in 2022 after his fifth attempt.

