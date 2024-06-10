President Akufo-Addo has commissioned a massive new office for the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice

The new building, located adjacent to the High Court complex, has 130 office spaces, among other features

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame and Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo spoke at the commissioning of the building

The government has officially commissioned The Law House, a 10-storey tower in Accra, to serve as the new office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice.

The building was commissioned on Monday, June 10, 2024, after being started in 2001.

The new building, located adjacent to the High Court complex, has 130 office spaces.

The Law House project was initially expected to be completed in May 2004, but the contract for the building was terminated and re-awarded in 2023.

The new building adjacent to the High Court complex has a two-level basement, 130 office spaces and an eating area.

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, speaking at the commissioning, pledged to ensure that all regional offices of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice are housed in at least three-storey buildings.

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, while acknowledging the importance of building courts, emphasised the need for dedicated resources towards legal education reforms and other projects to enhance justice delivery.

