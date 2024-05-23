Movement for Change member Hopeson Adorye was videoed having a verbal spat with a police officer

Hopeson Adorye was seen fuming at a police officer while being escorted out of the Ministries Police station

He was arrested following his claim that he was part of a voter intimidation plot during the 2016 elections

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Movement for Change member Hopeson Adorye was agitated as he was transported to court following his arrest on May 22, 2024.

Adorye was seen fuming at a police officer on the morning of Thursday, May 23, 2024, while being escorted out of the Ministries Police station.

Hopeson Adorye in handcuffs. Source: TV3

Source: Twitter

It is unclear what sparked the incident, which was captured on camera by multiple media.

Adorye was wearing a white shirt and in handcuffs as some sympathisers called for his release.

He was eventually granted GH¢20,000 pail after his court hearing.

Why was Hopeson Adorye arrested?

Adorye was arrested following his claim that he detonated dynamite in the Volta Region during the 2016 elections.

According to the reports, Adorye was arrested on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

The arrest is linked to an interview he gave to Accra FM on May 10, where he claimed to have been part of a plot to detonate dynamites to scare voters in the stronghold of the National Democratic Congress and help the New Patriotic Party.

Courage Nobi, the Movement for Change's Deputy Director of Communication, told YEN.com.gh that the arrest was politically motivated.

Adorye's history with NPP

Adorye is a former member of the New Patriotic Party who was expelled, along with Yaw Buaben Asamoah, Nana Ohene Ntow, and Boniface Abubakar Siddique, on Monday, November 20, 2023, after supporting Alan Kyerematen.

Adorye notably predicted mass resignations within the NPP ahead of the 2024 elections amid claims that over 5 million individuals are poised to express their support for Alan Kyerematen's movement for change.

Buaben Asamoa says Adorye's arrest an NPP scare tactic

YEN.com.gh reported that a leading member of Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, said Adorye's arrest was politically motivated.

He told Citi News that he had escorted Adorye to the police headquarters on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, following the police's invitation because of his comments about the 2016 elections.

Per the police invitation, Adorye was to make a statement and assist in the investigation.

However, Adorye was kept at the police headquarters for the entire day and informed around 6 p.m. that he would be detained pending further instructions from above.

Source: YEN.com.gh