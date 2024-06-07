Some assailants abducted a 10-year-old at Mankessim in a case of suspected witness intimidation

The child had given testimony in a case involving the theft of a tricycle which was reported missing

The assailants tried to harm her after tying her mouth and hands and taking her to an uncompleted building

A 10-year-old pupil from the Mankessim Anglican School in the Central Region escaped a suspected murder attempt after testifying against some suspects in a theft case.

The victim had testified before the court against someone accused of stealing a tricycle, which was reported missing.

The suspect's mother had made an earlier report to police.

The girl was abducted on Monday after she left school to go home to treat a headache. Three masked men reportedly accosted her.

The assailants tried to harm her in an uncompleted building after gagging and tying her up. But in an attempt to tie her legs, they noticed that some persons were coming towards the building; hence, they fled to avoid being caught.

The rescued victim was found in her school uniform, had her mouth sealed with a handkerchief and hands tied with a lemon-coloured rope.

The victims mother said she had reported earlier suspicions of witness intimidation to police.

