Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak has proposed a new tax on fuel purchases to support the Ghana National Fire Service.

This proposal comes in the wake of some documented struggles of the fire service during the Adum fire in Kumasi.

"All of us need to make a contribution… let’s dedicate just 10 pesewas per litre, just for fire."

What it means is that we will have a dedicated fund to support fire, added the minister in an address to the press on March 26.

