Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lil Win, has appeared before and been granted GH¢50,000 bail

Lil Win was arrested by police shortly after being discharged from the hospital on Monday, June 3, 2024

The road crash occurred in Kumasi on May 25, 2024, and claimed the life of a three-year-old boy

Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lil Win, has appeared before the Asokore Mampong District Court amid heavy police presence following the road crash he was involved in, which claimed the life of a three-year-old boy.

The actor was granted GH¢50,000 bail alongside two sureties by the Asokore Mampong District Court and will reappear in court on June 27, 2024.

Lil Win was arrested by police earlier on Monday, June 3, 2024. Source: citinewsroom.com

Source: UGC

Lil Win was arrested by police shortly after being discharged from the hospital on Monday, June 3, 2024.

There were growing calls for the arrest of Lil Win following the fatal road crash which occurred in Kumasi on May 25, 2024.

The legal system was also questioned because of the lack of police action despite the crash claiming a life.

The family of the three-year-old boy was also unhappy with the way the authorities handled the case that claimed their son given the delays in effecting an arrest.

Jacob Kofi Ampomah, the father of the toddler boy who died, also disclosed that his leg had sustained severe injuries and would require amputation.

Police had previously explained that the delay in arresting Lil Win was due to his health condition.

They had a police vehicle stationed at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to ensure his immediate apprehension upon release.

Lil Win postpones movie premiere to honour boy who died in a car crash

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Lil Win's management noted that the movie premiere of A Country Called Ghana in Sunyani, scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 2024, had been postponed to honour the boy who died in the crash.

The statement got many people expressing their concerns about how Lil Win approached the situation about the loss of Nana Yaw; others, who were staunch supporters, threw their unwavering support behind him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh