Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has been arrested by the police

In a video that has surfaced, the actor could be seen being put in a police vehicle

The Manhyia Divisional Police Command arrested him over his involvement in an accident that claimed the life of a 3-year-old.

The actor was arrested as soon as he was discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital this morning.

