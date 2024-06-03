Lil Win: Ghanaian Actor Arrested In Wheel Chair After Accident
- Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has been arrested by the police
- In a video that has surfaced, the actor could be seen being put in a police vehicle
- The Manhyia Divisional Police Command arrested him over his involvement in an accident that claimed the life of a 3-year-old.
Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has been arrested by the Manhyia Divisional Police Command over his involvement in an accident that claimed the life of a 3-year-old.
The actor was arrested as soon as he was discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital this morning.
