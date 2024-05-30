Female head porters in Accra are jubilating as they receive their first stipend under Dr Bawumia's Kayayei Empowerment Programme

Each kayayoo received a GH¢ 500 stipend and would benefit from free boarding and training courses at the facility

The kayayei would also receive an additional GH¢ 500 at the end of their training and a starter pack to begin their entrepreneurship training

Female head porters who enrolled in Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's skills training centre have received GH¢ 500 each as their monthly stipend as they begin their four-week free training course at the facility.

Porters who received their funds today, May 30, 2024, could not hold back their joy as they danced in celebration.

Dr Bawumia has constructed two hostels for the Kayayei in Accra, providing them with free boarding and food as they complete their four-week course.

The porters will receive training in baking, soap making, make up artistry, etc.

At the end of their course, the graduands would receive a starter pack or toolkit for the vocation they were trained for and a GH¢500 capital investment to start their trade immediately.

The training programme is expected to train 600 head porters each month as a way of equipping the young women with skills to improve their financial situation.

The Vice President has assured head porters in other regions that more such facilities would be built to help improve their livelihoods.

Training and boarding facilities in Kumasi and Techiman are expected to be completed in a few months.

Meanwhile, truck pushers will also be given free TVET training and certification.

Bawumia commissions Kayayei hostel

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia commissioned a hostel facility and skills training centre in Accra for head porters, known as kayayei.

The multi-purpose facilities, located in Madina and Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region, fulfil Bawumia's promise made in 2019.

Each facility is equipped with 300 beds, training rooms, a pantry, a kitchen, and a clinic, among other things.

Speaking at the programme, Bawumia said the new centre will improve the plight of marginalised girls and described it as a noble endeavour.

Bawumia said there are over 100,000 head porters in Ghana, and they are faced with extreme poverty, which manifests in homelessness.

He noted that the government's concern is providing decent accommodation to the head porters and empowering them to be self-employed.

Bawumia's hostel causes issues

YEN.com.gh reported that the construction of the hostels was not without drama.

It was rumoured that over 3,000 traders, commercial drivers, and truck drivers who work at the Western Regional Market and Lorry Station in Agbogbloshie Market are in danger of losing their sources of income.

Five cars stationed on the property at the time of the operation were towed to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly's (AMA) office.

The drivers claimed that for their vehicles to be released to them, they each had to pay GH¢5,000.

