President Akufo-Addo has extolled Godfred Dame as one of the best products developed by his law firm, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh and Co.

He said this at the commissioning of 'The Law House' which will house the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General's Office

The praise comes amidst allegations of professional misconduct against Godfred Dame in the ambulance procurement case

Dame received his professional legal practice at the law firm after being called to the Bar in 2003, where he specialised in civil litigation.

Godfred Dame has been embroiled in a professional misconduct scandal. Source: Myjoyonline

Source: Original

Akufo-Addo made the commendation while speaking at the commission of the ‘The Law House ‘ project in Accra on Monday, June 10, 2024.

He commended Godfred Dame for ensuring the project's full completion, which had been stalled for over two decades.

According to Akufo-Addo, the project was only 36% complete when Godfred Dame took office in 2021 and began working earnestly to revive and complete the project.

He extolled Dame’s commitment to the project’s completion and praised him for the yeoman work done.

Akufo-Addo noted that the building’s significance transcended its physical structure and symbolised the country’s dedication to upholding the tenets of the rule of law.

He said the rule of law is the foundation of any thriving democracy, and, as such, the guarantee of equality before the law, a fair and unbiased administration of justice and the protection of citizens’ fundamental human rights and freedoms must be upheld to ensure a just society.

Akufo-Addo said his government has made considerable strides in ensuring the efficient administration of justice via digitalising and modernising the judicial and legal systems.

Godfred Dame embroiled in judicial misconduct controversy

The President’s praise comes amidst a controversy concerning the Attorney General’s alleged conduct in the ongoing Ambulance Procurement court case involving Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader.

In a leaked audio tape, Godfred Dame is seemingly heard coaching the 3rd defendant in the case, Richard Jakpa, on how to implicate Dr Ato Forson during his submission in court.

The NDC has questioned the Attorney General’s credibility and integrity and urged the President to dismiss him immediately.

Dame denies any wrongdoing

YEN.com.gh reported that Godfred Dame has responded to the leaked recording of his conversation with a witness he was prosecuting.

The recording captures a conversation between Dame and Richard Jakpa about a case involving a €2.37 million financial loss.

The case concerns a government deal to purchase 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016 when Forson was the deputy finance minister.

Source: YEN.com.gh