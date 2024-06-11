Some residents have rushed to a spaghetti spill on the under-construction Amasaman-Nsawam road

A truck struggling to navigate the road lost its balance, causing the packs of spaghetti to spill onto the road

Videos from the incident have shown residents from nearby areas rushing to the scene to collect the scattered packs of spaghetti

A vehicle carrying packs of spaghetti toppled over on the muddy Amasaman-Nsawam road, currently under construction.

The incident that occurred early on June 11, 2024, caused a significant disruption in the area.

The vehicle, struggling to navigate the challenging conditions of the under-construction road, ultimately lost its balance and spilt its load of spaghetti onto the muddy ground.

Residents from nearby areas quickly hurried to the scene to collect the scattered packs of spaghetti.

Similar situations involving fuel

Similar situations have occurred in the past, mostly involving fuel tankers. For example, in Bimbila in the northern region, residents rushed to a tanker transporting fuel following a 2022 crash.

Residents from the area came to the scene carrying containers to collect some petrol gushing from the tanker.

Although the police attempted to evict the citizens, it proved impossible until the fire department showed up and began saturating the area with water.

Also, in 2022, a fuel tanker accident in Kaase in the Ashanti Region offered locals a difficult but risk-free option to make quick money.

The locals flocked to the tanker to siphon the spilt fuel into buckets and jugs for sale, disregarding the possibility of an explosion.

According to reports, when it overturned, the long fuel tanker was carrying at least 54,000 litres of diesel to a nearby Bulk Oil Storage Storage Company depot.

Truck crashes into Suame Police Headquarters

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman was killed and a baby was critically injured after a truck crashed into the Suame Divisional Police Headquarters building in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Witness reports indicated that the truck had a brake pad malfunction, leading to the incident.

Source: YEN.com.gh