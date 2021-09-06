The Minister for Communication and Digitisation has announced that by March 31, 2022, unregistered sim cards will not be in use

According to her, only the NIA cards will be used for the registration

This, she said, will allow the country to monitor and track down persons who use their phones for criminal activities

Accra- The Minister for Communication, Ursula 0wusu-Ekurful, has announced that all sim cards that are not re-registered by March 31, 2021, will be barred.

According to her, starting October 1, 2021, all sim cards need to be re-registered.

The exercise, according to Ursula Owusu, is going to span over a six month period in order for a lot of people to register

Unregistered SIM cards by March 31, 2022, will be blocked - Ursula Owusu Photo credit: YEN.com.gh

Source: UGC

Barring any unforeseen eventualities, SIM Registration will begin on 1st October, 2021 for a six (6) month period and end on 31st March, 2022.

"Any sim which is not registered at the end of this exercise will be blocked," she wrote in a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh

Speaking at a press conference, she said the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation will launch the National SIM Card Registration Exercise across the country next month.

This, she said, will allow the country to monitor and track down persons who use their phones for criminal activities, as well as rid the country’s cyberspace of fraud.

She added that, only the National Identity Card (Ghana Card) issued to an individual shall be used for registration of SIM cards of Citizens, foreign residents and foreigners staying in Ghana for more than 90 days.

In the case of foreigners staying in Ghana for less than 90 days, a valid passport or other travel document is required.

Her post has raised various concerns among Ghanaians and they have shared their sentiments.

Frank Addai suggested that the registration period is made one year instead of six months

I suggest it should be one year period registration exercise so that there's enough time especially for those who are outside the country

King Gorazo says he does not want to lose his number since it is special to him.

No problem, I will be there to register. Ain't losing that special number nu. Lol

Hanson Papcino Gerrad raised a valid concern about those living outside the country.

Good initiative but may I ask? What of we those outside which for instance I used my MTN momo as my savings and at times transfer funds from it to my account and vice versa. What can I do to also register it again.

Bra Qwecy said Ghanaians are tired of all the back and forth.

We are tired, no proper regulations, always unnecessary messages, poor network ,wrongful deduction of airtime, poor Internet connection you won't seek to this but unnecessary registration, what is it going to improving?

Iddrisu Man advised network service providers to provide a platform to prevent queuing for long hours just to get this done.

Madam, I will advice that the network providers show to create an enabling platform for registration to prevent queuing for long.

Alex Budu Aboagye said this is needed to avoid fraudsters and scammers.

Thank you sweetie to avoid scammers and fraudsters.

Togbe Gbagbladza Hormeku asked why he needed to re-register

Why do I need to re-register again when my SIM have been duly registered with my GHANA CARD?...come again!

Source: Yen