He said the NDC would welcome the return of the road tolls to ensure the proper maintenance of roads across Ghana

The Minority caucus in Parliament has described the government’s u-turn on road tolls as wayward.

This follows the Ministry of Roads and Highways announcing the reintroduction of road tolls.

The Minority says the government's U-turn shows it is uncertain about what it is doing.

According to the sector minister, Francis Asenso Boakye, his outfit has initiated engagement with major stakeholders for their agreement to bring back the tolls.

He said the reintroduction of the tolls has become necessary due to the country’s deteriorating road infrastructure.

He explained that following its suspension in 2021, the government, struck by the economic crisis, has been unable to raise enough funds to maintain and develop Ghana’s roads efficiently.

He said the return of the tolls would ease the government's fiscal burden and provide much-needed fiscal support.

But the Minority has criticised the move.

In 2021, the Minority opposed the suspension of the road tolls, which they claimed would leave the government with insufficient funds to develop the country’s road infrastructure.

They had argued that introducing the e-levy to replace the road tolls would not provide the necessary funds and had urged the government to halt its actions.

Minority reacts to NPP’s U-turn

Reacting to the government’s U-turn, the National Democratic Congress caucus in Parliament says the government’s inconsistency on road tolls demonstrates its lack of seriousness and proper governance.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, the Minority Chief Whip, Governs Agbodza, reprimanded the government for failing to heed advice when the Minority had cautioned them against suspending road tolls.

He said the government’s policy inconsistencies show that it is out of touch with reality and has not decided on its goals.

“The entire government is condemned. They cannot pick and choose who is upright in the government,” he said.

He noted that the NDC welcomed the decision and urged Ghanaians to support the party, which has a track record of consistency with policies.

Government to digitise road toll collection

YEN.com.gh reported that the Roads and Highways Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye, had announced his intention to bring back road tolls.

This time, however, the tolls will be digitised and automated to ease traffic flow and reduce pollution.

He said it was necessary because the government needs to generate funds to fix deteriorating roads across the country.

