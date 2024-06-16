Global site navigation

Freddie Blay Threatens To Sue Ablakwa Over "State Capture" Allegations, MP Undeterred
Ghana

Freddie Blay Threatens To Sue Ablakwa Over "State Capture" Allegations, MP Undeterred

by  Cornerlis Affre 3 min read
  • The former NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay, has described allegations of state capture against his family as unfounded
  • He has issued a one-week ultimatum for the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, TV3 and Johnnie Hughes to retract their statements and apologise
  • But the North Tongu MP has refused to retract and apologise

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

The former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has demanded a retraction and apology from the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the management of TV3, and Johnnie Hughes for allegedly defaming him and his family.

This follows Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa accusing the sons of Freddie Blay of illegally taking possession of the beachfront of the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Freddie Blay Threatens To Sue Ablakwa Over "State Capture" Allegations, MP Undeterred
Freddie Blay says Okudzeto's claim of state capture against his family is unfounded.
Source: Original

According to the MP, the Blay brothers' actions are tantamount to state capture, and he has vowed to expose their nefarious activities.

Read also

“We are utterly shocked“: Tenants union demands passage of the Rent Bill before the end of 2024

However, reacting to Ablakwa’s accusations, Freddie Blay, also the Board Chair of GNPC, has described them as baseless.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He insisted that his children legitimately acquired portions of the beachfront from the La Traditional Council, not the Labadi Hotel.

He admitted that while there had been initial talks between his sons and the Hotel, negotiations broke down, resulting in his sons engaging the La Council for the beachfront property for their business.

Freddie Blay stated that if the claims of illegal dispossession, as Ablakwa touted, were valid, the Hotel should seek redress in court.

He said the allegations of state capture by Okudzeto Ablakwa, Johnnie Hughes, and TV3’s management have brought him and his family into disrepute.

He issued a one-week ultimatum for the parties to retract and apologise for their statements, or he would go to court to seek redress.

Read also

Suspects in killing of soldier at Millennium City charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder

Ablakwa responds to Freddie Blay’s threat

The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called the bluff of Freddie Blay.

The MP, responding to Freddie Blay’s one-week ultimatum to retract and apologise for his allegation of state capture against his sons or face a defamation suit, said the former PP national chairman can go to court immediately.

He said he has no intention of retracting his allegations and has promised to reveal even more proof of state capture by the Blay brothers after his “Hands off Our Hotels” demonstration on June 18, 2024.

He urged Blay not to wait for the expiration of his one-week ultimatum and proceed with his defamation suit.

Ablakwa to organise protest against sale of SSNIT Hotels

YEN.com.gh reported that the North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced plans to lead a protest against the sale of the SSNIT hotels.

Read also

Malawi crash: Major dies 4 months to wedding, invitation card details leak

He said the protest is to put more pressure on the Ghanaian government to halt the ongoing deal.

He also announced plans to sponsor a private member's bill to stop politicians and politically connected people from buying state assets.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Cornerlis Affre avatar

Cornerlis Affre (CA and Politics Editor) Cornerlis Kweku Affre is at present a Current Affairs Editor at Yen.com. He covers politics, business, and other current affairs. He has worked in various roles in the media space for at least 5 years. You can reach out to him at cornerlis.affre@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel