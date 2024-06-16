The former NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay, has described allegations of state capture against his family as unfounded

He has issued a one-week ultimatum for the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, TV3 and Johnnie Hughes to retract their statements and apologise

But the North Tongu MP has refused to retract and apologise

The former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has demanded a retraction and apology from the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the management of TV3, and Johnnie Hughes for allegedly defaming him and his family.

This follows Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa accusing the sons of Freddie Blay of illegally taking possession of the beachfront of the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Freddie Blay says Okudzeto's claim of state capture against his family is unfounded.

According to the MP, the Blay brothers' actions are tantamount to state capture, and he has vowed to expose their nefarious activities.

However, reacting to Ablakwa’s accusations, Freddie Blay, also the Board Chair of GNPC, has described them as baseless.

He insisted that his children legitimately acquired portions of the beachfront from the La Traditional Council, not the Labadi Hotel.

He admitted that while there had been initial talks between his sons and the Hotel, negotiations broke down, resulting in his sons engaging the La Council for the beachfront property for their business.

Freddie Blay stated that if the claims of illegal dispossession, as Ablakwa touted, were valid, the Hotel should seek redress in court.

He said the allegations of state capture by Okudzeto Ablakwa, Johnnie Hughes, and TV3’s management have brought him and his family into disrepute.

He issued a one-week ultimatum for the parties to retract and apologise for their statements, or he would go to court to seek redress.

Ablakwa responds to Freddie Blay’s threat

The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called the bluff of Freddie Blay.

The MP, responding to Freddie Blay’s one-week ultimatum to retract and apologise for his allegation of state capture against his sons or face a defamation suit, said the former PP national chairman can go to court immediately.

He said he has no intention of retracting his allegations and has promised to reveal even more proof of state capture by the Blay brothers after his “Hands off Our Hotels” demonstration on June 18, 2024.

He urged Blay not to wait for the expiration of his one-week ultimatum and proceed with his defamation suit.

Ablakwa to organise protest against sale of SSNIT Hotels

YEN.com.gh reported that the North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced plans to lead a protest against the sale of the SSNIT hotels.

He said the protest is to put more pressure on the Ghanaian government to halt the ongoing deal.

He also announced plans to sponsor a private member's bill to stop politicians and politically connected people from buying state assets.

