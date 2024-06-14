Tenants Union Demands Passage Of The Rent Bill Before End Of 2024
- The National Tenants Union of Ghana has called for the passage of the Rent Bill before the recess of the 8th Parliament
- The union has consistently lamented the high cost of rent and rent advance payments exceeding six months
- Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs for the National Tenants Union of Ghana told YEN.com.gh there would be advocacy on the matter
The National Tenants Union of Ghana has called for the passage of the Rent Bill before this 8th Parliament rises for the final time at the end of 2024.
The union has consistently lamented the high cost of rent and the challenges of rent advance payments exceeding six months despite the Rent Act prohibiting them.
In a statement, the union also complained about the trend of goodwill payments when leasing properties.
“In prime areas like Osu, Labone, Ridge, Airport, Spintex, and others in Accra, commercial tenants are forced to pay illegal, non-refundable charges between $45,000-$70,000.”
The union urged the leadership in Parliament to fast-track the bill before the recess and cited the anti-gay bill as an example.
Cabinet approved the draft Rent Bill and recommended it for consideration by Parliament back in 2022.
Reindolph Afrifa-Oware, Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs for the National Tenants Union of Ghana, said more action would be taken to emphasise their demands in comments to YEN.com.gh.
“In our quest to push for the passage of the Rent Bill, we have requested a meeting with the Minister of Housing and also Rt Hon. Speaker of Parliament,” he said.
The National Tenants Union of Ghana recently criticised the government's decision to partner with a private developer for the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project. The union raised concerns about potential corruption in the partnership.
How much has been spent on Saglemi so far?
YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo earlier disclosed that $198 million had already been spent on the Saglemi project, which remains abandoned.
Works on the Saglemi Housing Project began in 2016 under the Mahama administration.
Ghana had secured a $200 million credit facility from Credit Suisse International to construct affordable housing units by Construtora OAS Limited.
It is currently the subject of some former government officials' criminal investigation and prosecution.
