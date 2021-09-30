Accra-Tema motorway 'concrete' potholes patched with bitumen

Parts of the Accra-Tema motorway has been patched

The road which was earlier constructed with concrete was filled with bitumen

The Mobile Maintenance Unit of the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) filled up the many potholes

Accra - The Accra-Tema Motorway, which earlier had huge potholes at certain parts of the road, has been patched.

According to a report filed by GraphicOnline.com, the Mobile Maintenance Unit of the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) filled up the many potholes.

This action is going to make driving on the stretch safe and less prone to accidents that could be prevented.

Over the weekend, the mobile maintenance team undertook the exercise to improve the situation, filling the potholes with bitumen, although the road is paved with concrete.

The Public Relations Officer of the GHA, Cecil Obodai Wensum, said the weekend’s rehabilitation works constituted about 80 percent of required maintenance works.

He added that the rest will soon be completed.

Beyond that, officials of the GHA declined to answer further questions with regard to the proposed rehabilitation and expansion works on the motorway.

For weeks, drivers and commuters who use the motorway complained about the dangerous potholes that had developed on parts of the 19km motorway.

When was Accra-Tema motorway built?

The 19km Accra-Tema motorway was built under the administration of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the first president of Ghana.

It was opened to traffic in November 1965 to link Accra to Tema which happens to be one of the harbour cities in the country.

Its construction was fashioned after the Autobahn in Germany and was purposed to be the first in motorway systems that would link major towns and cities in Ghana.

Repair works on Motorway will take longer

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Highway Authority, in a press statement, explained that the disruption in traffic on the Accra-Tema motorway will last long.

The release noted that it will make way for some repair works on a damaged side of the road on the Ashaiman overpass.

Meanwhile, security is expected to be deployed to ensure that traffic remains smooth and without issues.

