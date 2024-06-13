The accused persons in the killing of a soldier at Millennium City in Gomoa Fetteh have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder

The charges were levelled against them on the advice of the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame

The two are alleged to have conspired and murdered Lance Corporal Michael Danso during a land dispute

Two persons involved in the murder of a soldier at Millenium City have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The accused persons, Nana Barima Ababio, also known as Belord Ababio and Nana Kwakye, were charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, respectively.

The accused persons allegedly shot Lance Corporal Michael Danso at Millennium City.

Source: Getty Images

The charges were levelled against them upon advice from the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Detective Inspector Adu Gyamfi relayed the charges to the Achimota District Court presided over by Justice Prince Osei Owusu when the case came before the judge on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

The committal proceedings are expected to commence on June 20, 2024.

Who is Nana Kwakye?

Nana Kwakye, the second accused, is reportedly an accomplice of Benlord in the murder case.

The two are alleged to have conspired to carry out the murder.

The two have been remanded since the incident occurred in April.

GAF investigates murder

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), in a statement sighted by YEN.com.gh, stated that it had commenced investigations into the murder of one of its soldiers.

Narrating the incident in the statement issued on May 1, 2024, the GAF acknowledged that the murder of its officer, Lance Corporal Michael Danso, was indeed related to a land dispute.

According to the statement, the deceased officer and another officer had accompanied Omar Abdul Rahman, a soldier believed to be the owner of the half plot of land in question.

The GAF said Omar Abdul Rahman received information on Tuesday, April 30, that some men were working on the land.

The reports emerged true upon reaching the land; however, the soldiers managed to stop the men working on the land.

They then proceeded to report the incident to the Kasoa Millennium City police station, where the first accused, Benlord Ababio, pounced on the soldiers and fired shots at Lance Corporal Danso Michael, who lost his life in the process.

Family of soldier prevented from organising memorial service

YEN.com.gh reported that the family of the soldier who was murdered at Millennium City over a land dispute has been denied permission to organise a one-week memorial service.

The police say if allowed, the event could turn violent or attract unnecessary attention.

The police ban has attracted outrage from the family and loved ones of the deceased.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh