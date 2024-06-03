The North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has revealed sordid details of how the Labadi beachfront was encroached upon by NPP affiliates

He said the NPP former Chairman's son, Kwaw Worsemao Blay, in a move akin to a hostile takeover, breached a mutually beneficial contract with the hotel and took over the beach

He said attempts to get Blay to respect the contract or vacate the beachfront have proved futile

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed that the son of the New Patriotic Party's former Chairman, Kwaw Worsemao Blay, has bought the beachfront of the Labadi Beach Hotel.

He says this has made the Labadi Beach Hotel the only beachfront hotel in the world without exclusive control over its entire beachfront.

Ablakwa's latest expose reveals more NPP players interested in Labadi Beach Hotel. Source: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (Facebook), Labadi Beach Hotel.

He revealed that the information came to light after Kwaw Worsemao Blay's business partner, Loic Devos Junior, filed a legal suit against Freddie Blay's son at an Accra High Court, alleging that his business partner had cheated him out of their business operations and denied him the financial benefits of their joint business dealings.

The suit states that Kwaw Wosemao Blay and Loic Devos Junior had entered a business partnership and jointly incorporated and registered Gold Coast Expo Limited in Ghana on August 27, 2019.

It added that the duo had organised an entertainment spectacle, dubbed the Polo Beach Club, from 2019 to December 2021 at the Labadi beachfront after entering a mutually beneficial joint venture agreement with the hotel to use the facility's beachfront for the Polo Beach Club events.

The deal was to use the hotel's reception as the entrance and exit to the Polo Beach Club events to determine the gate fee proceeds transparently.

However, according to the suit, Kwaw Blay arbitrarily and unilaterally breached the terms of the joint venture agreement with the Labadi Beach Hotel by excluding the hotel and making it lose revenue.

Blay breaches contract

The suit stated that in 2022, he took over the beachfront and created his bypass entry to give himself exclusive entry and control all gate proceeds.

Loic Devos Junior stated that following Kwaw Blay's contract breach, he blocked his access to the company’s accounts and usurped all business transactions, including sponsorship deals.

Protests by the Labadi Beach Hotel to get Kwaw Blay to adhere to the contract fell on deaf ears.

Okudzeto Ablakwa says the hotel’s management has been helpless in the encroachment on their beachfront.

He has called on President Akufo-Addo to call his men to order and end the encroachment of the beachfront estate.

Ablakwa to organise a demonstration

YEN.com.gh reported that the North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced plans to lead a protest against the sale of the SSNIT hotels. He said the protest is to put more pressure on the Ghanaian government to halt the ongoing deal.

He also announced plans to sponsor a private member's bill to prevent politicians and politically connected people from buying state assets.

