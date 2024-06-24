The Ga Mantse has directed that shops in parts of Accra be closed down on July 2, 2024, for a pre-Homowo clean-up exercise

The exercise was launched on Friday, June 21, 2024, at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly offices

The Ga Mantse warned against the politicisation of the exercise and urged all residents to adhere strictly to sanitation by-laws

Shops in parts of Accra will be closed on July 2, 2024, for a pre-Homowo clean-up exercise.

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has launched the Homowo Clean-Up Exercise and directed the closures.

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II. Source: Office Of The Ga Mantse

Source: Facebook

The exercise was launched on Friday, June 21, 2024, at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly offices.

"We also urge leaders of various groups and associations to participate fully,” the Ga Mantse said.

A one-month campaign themed “Let’s Keep Accra Clean” also aims to promote sound waste management practices.

The Ga Mantse warned against politicising the exercise and emphasised that sanitation affected everyone in Accra, regardless of political affiliation.

He also urged people in Accra to respect sanitation by-laws and clean their frontages, gutters, and premises.

He also warned persons not complying with the by-laws, saying a special task force would be deployed to arrest offenders and ensure they face the full force of the law.

The ban on drumming and noisemaking in parts of Accra was lifted on Thursday, June 6, 2024, ahead of the 2024 Homowo Festival after the traditional authorities performed customary rites.

The Ga Traditional Council announced the ban on noisemaking on Monday, May 6, 2024, ahead of the celebration of the Homowo Festival.

The sanctions were tougher this year to ensure strict adherence, as police were recruited to help arrest and prosecute defaulters during the ban.

Shatta Wale's son Majesty lectures fans on Homowo

YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale and Michy's son, Majesty, got his mother's fans reacting massively to a video he made.

The adorable young man explained the Ga Homowo Festival with his foreign accent and Ga.

Netizens could not stop reacting, as many shared heartwarming thoughts in the video's comment section.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh