The ban on drumming and noise-making in parts of Accra has been lifted ahead of the 2024 Homowo Festival

The ban was lifted on Thursday, June 6, 2024, after the traditional authorities performed customary rites

The Homowo Festival, celebrated by the Ga people, means "hooting at hunger" and is preceded by a month-long ban on drumming and noisemaking

The month-long ban on drumming and noise-making in Ga State has been officially lifted to prepare for this year’s Homowo Festival.

The ban was lifted on Thursday, June 6, 2024, after the traditional authority successfully performed customary rites.

Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II (R): Source: Adom News

The Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi-Bonte II, beat the Odadao twin drums at the Gbese Palace to end the rites.

The Homowo Festival, celebrated by the Ga people, means “hooting at hunger” and is preceded by a month-long ban on drumming and noisemaking.

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Member of Parliament for Odododiodioo Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Accra Mayor Elizabeth Tawiah Sackey, and many others attended the event.

When did the ban on noisemaking start?

The Ga Traditional Council announced the ban on noise-making on Monday, May 6, 2024, ahead of the celebration of the Homowo festival.

The council's president, Nii Ayikoi Otoo, said the sanctions will be tougher this year to ensure strict adherence.

He said the police would be recruited to help arrest and prosecute defaulters during the ban.

Other faiths urged to respect the ban

The Chief Priest urged churches, mosques, all other faiths and persons to respect the ban when it is instated.

Also, Nii Ayikoi Otoo added that respecting the ban would help maintain peace and prevent conflict.

He added that the Ghana Police Service would also assist the traditional council in ensuring compliance and arresting defaulters.

According to a publication in SAGE, the ban on noise-making is significant to the Ga people and the successful celebration of the Homowo festival because they believed that noise would keep away the beneficial Gods and interfere with the germination of the seed.

