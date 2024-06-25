The OCCRP and E24 have discovered several politicaly-exposed persons, convicted criminals and fugitives owning property in Dubai

Among those discovered to own property in Dubai are four politically exposed Ghanaians who own several properties in Dubai amounting to $8million

Notable amongs them is Inusah Fuseini, a former minister in the erstwhile Mahama administration who owns 20 apartments

The Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and E24 have uncovered several politically-exposed persons (PEPs), sanctioned individuals and wanted criminals owning property in Dubai.

Dubai’s reputation for financial secrecy, zero property rates and relative political stability has made it a hot cake for individuals seeking to siphon and store monies abroad for safekeeping.

The four persons own property in Dubai worth $8,409,400. Source:Ghanaweb, Getty Images, Graphic Online.

The country’s vast high-end real estate market and few-questions-asked approach when it comes to selling property to prospective investments has made it an attractive place for kleptocratic political leaders, criminals among others to invest there.

Following leaked property data in the UAE, reporters have uncovered dozens of convicted criminals, fugitives and sanctioned individuals who own property in Dubai.

Political figures and their associates, inclduing those embroiled in major political scandals have managed to siphon and hide their ill-gotten funds in Dubai’s real estate market.

Following months of painstaking work confirming the identities of owners of real estate in Dubai, four politically-exposed Ghanaians have been uncovered to own $8,409,400 worth of real estate in Dubai.

These are, Anthony Alfred Benin, Insuah Abdulai Bistav Fuseini, Joseph Kwaku Asamoah, and Moses Aduko Asaga.

Here’s a breakdown of the personalities and what they own in Dubai.

Anthony Alfred Benin

Benin is a former Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana as well as the ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) Court of Justice.

He was one of two judges sworn into office by former president John Dramani Mahama in November 2012.

He owns two apartments in the First Central Hotel Apartments cumulatively worth $412,300.

Inusah Fuseini

Inusah Fuseini was a former Minister for Land and Natural Resources and Minister for Roads during the erstwhile Mahama administration.

He owns 20 apartments in Dubai spread across several high-end properties in the country cumulatively worth $7,240,400.

Joseph Kwaku Asamoah

Joseph Asamoah is a former finance director of Ghana’s Electoral Commission.

He was embroiled in a GH¢480,000 scandal at the Electoral Commission in 2017.

After being questioned by reporters about the apartments registered under his name in Dubai, Asamoah confirmed he was the co-owner of two Dubai properties, but said he had not paid for them.

He also revealed they were acquired by another person.

Cumulatively the properties are worth $623,600.

Moses Aduko Asaga

Moses Asaga was the Member of Parliament for Nabdam in the Upper East Region of Ghana from 1997 to 2013.

He is also the former Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority of Ghana.

He owns one apartment in Dubai worth $133,100.

Ghana Integrity Initiative warns about pervasive nature of corruption in Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that the Executive Director of GII has bemoaned the pervasiveness of corruption in Ghana.

According to Mary Awelana Addah, till some tough actions are immediately taken to stem the canker, corruption will be in the country for the foreseeable time.

She noted that its pervasiveness in politics is a threat to the country's democracy.

