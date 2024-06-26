Damptey Bediako Asare, Ghana's High Commissioner to Kenya, has issued a travel caution to Ghanaians visiting Kenya

He said ongoing protests in the country have escalated, making it unsafe for travellers visiting the country

He also urged those already in the country to stay informed and avoid protest hotspot areas to avoid getting caught in the skirmish

Damptey Bediako Asare told JoyNews that the escalating protest situation in the East African country has made it relatively unsafe for visitors and urged Ghanaians to postpone plans until tensions cool.

Escalating protests in Kenya have made parts of the country unsafe.

Source: Getty Images

Young Kenyans have been protesting against a recently passed finance bill, which they say, if implemented, would make essential goods and services unaffordable.

The protesters demand that the government scrap the bill rather than revise it.

On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, angry protesters breached the perimeter of the Kenyan parliament and set parts of it ablaze.

Speaking on the situation, Bediako Asare noted that Ghanaians travelling to the country for business or other reasons must stay informed to avoid getting caught up in the violent confrontations between protesters and law enforcement agencies.

He said those already in the country must watch their movements and avoid protest areas.

He urged them to follow news outlets to get updated on happenings in the country.

He also noted that those who cannot cancel their flights to the country can receive guidance from their travel agents or airlines.

The High Commissioner assured that Ghanaian nationals already in Kenya are safe.

He said since the protests broke out, there has been no unfortunate news concerning a Ghanaian national, and no Ghanaian has been arrested or abducted in the country.

Ghanaian legislators in breached Kenyan parliament

Five Ghanaian parliamentarians and a clerk were caught up in the chaos that ensued at the Kenyan Parliament on Tuesday afternoon, June 25, 2024.

The legislators were Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, Sylvester Tetteh, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Thomas Ampem and Mohammed Tuferu.

The legislators, members of the Local Government Committee, were on a study visit to Kenya, alongside other legislators from Namibia and Malawi, when angry protesters breached the perimeters of the Kenyan parliament and stormed the building.

They were present in the chamber of Kenya’s parliament when news broke of the breach.

The members of parliament were whisked away by security personnel away from the raging protesters to a safe space.

Kenya waives eTA fees for Ghanaian visitors

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry says Ghanaians travelling to Kenya would not have to pay for their Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) fees upon application.

This is due to an existing visa-free regime agreement between the Republics of Ghana and Kenya.

The ministry issued a press statement containing this information on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

