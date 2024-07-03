The leader of the Movement for Change (M4C) says he would elect half of his members from NPP and NDC Members of Parliament

The leader of the Movement for Change (M4C), John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, says he would elect half of his ministers from the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress if he becomes president.

He said this decision is influenced by the constitutional stipulation which mandates presidents to select at least 50% of their cabinet members from parliament.

Alan Kyerematen says he will only do so to fulfill a constitutional mandate.

Alan Kyerematen noted that while he would be selecting some of his ministers from among the two parties, he would prioritise individual competence over their political affiliation.

Ths means, members of the New Patriotic Party of which he previously was a member would not disproportionately form the majority of his cabinet members.

He noted that just as he had touted from the beginning of his political campaign, he intends to create a government of national unity to foster inclusion within his government.

In an interview on Citi FM, Alan Kyerematen also asserted that he is the best president for Ghana at this time in the country’s political history.

He said the political polarisation of the country as a result of the NPP-NDC duopoly has had a dire effect on the country’s developmental tangent.

He noted that his government of national unity would unite the country and heal the wounds cause by the deep polarisation.

He said he has what it takes to transform the lives of Ghanaians and usher the country into a golden age.

He urged Ghanaians, particularly the youth, to offer him their support in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Alan to create bicameral parliamentary system

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, the leader of the Movement for Change (M4C), says his future government would scrap the Council of State and establish a bicameral parliamentary system.

According to him, the country needs significant changes in its governance structure to enable the easy and holistic transformation of the economy, which would lead to wealth generation.

Kyerematen explained that the second chamber of parliament would consist of representatives from key stakeholder groups, including labour unions, faith-based organisations, traditional authorities, professional associations, gender-based organisations, the private sector, and people with disabilities.

He said ensuring the representation of all these groups in his government demonstrates his dedication to creating an all-inclusive government for national unity.

Alan’s government to focus on direct taxes

YEN.com.gh reported that Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen said his future government will focus on direct taxes rather than indirect taxes.

According to him, the shift would enhance private-sector development and promote a more competitive economy.

Earlier, he had proposed abolishing several nuisance taxes at the port as a way of making doing business in Ghana attractive.

