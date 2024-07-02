The Minority in Parliament has boycotted the vetting of the Deputy Trade Minister-Designate

They cite the government's already bloated size and its repercussions on the state coffers at a time of great economic upheaval as their reason

They have served notice not to participate in any more government business that would hurt the general well-being of Ghanaians

The Minority in Parliament has withdrawn its participation in the vetting and approval process for the new Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry, Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo, set for Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

The Minority, in a press statement signed by its leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, said they would not want to contribute to an already bloated government.

The Minority says the Akufo-Addo-led administration does not need more ministers.

They stressed that despite the large size of the Akufo-Addo-led administration, there is nothing to show for it.

The NDC caucus bemoaned that the Akufo-Addo administration, despite its large size, has presided over economic mismanagement, food insecurity, profligacy, unchecked corruption and a debt default.

The Minority said calls to get the government to reduce its size as an expenditure-cutting mechanism have fallen on deaf ears, demonstrating Akufo-Addo’s lack of understanding of the economic situation the country is faced with as a result of his decisions.

In protest to Akufo-Addo’s refusal to heed sound counsel, the Minority caucus said its members would not support the President’s nomination.

It said it would no longer participate in government decisions that would negatively impact the general well-being of Ghanaians, who were already reeling under tough economic conditions.

Minority stage walkout over ministerial appointments

This is not the first time the Minority have decided to boycott a ministerial appointment process.

In May 2023, the Cassiel Ato Forson-led Minority staged a walkout during the approval of President Akufo-Addo’s nominated ministers.

Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson challenged the urgency of the approval after Parliament was recalled for urgent business.

Parliament earlier approved the World Bank's $150 million loan facility for the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project.

The majority caucus petitioned the Speaker of Parliament to recall MPs urgently.

Ato Forson argued that the government already had enough ministers to function without the new ones.

“May I ask, how is the approval of the President’s nominees for ministerial positions an urgent matter, when this Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government already has a large number of ministers and deputy ministers?” Forson questioned.

While walking out of the chamber, some of the minority legislators were heard saying, “Ghanaians are suffering.”

Parliament suspends vetting of Akufo-Addo ministers.

On March 21, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that Parliament had suspended the vetting and approval process of Akufo-Addo's ministerial and deputy ministerial nominees.

This follows an interlocutory injunction filed against the process by the MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

This is retaliation to the presidency's earlier directive that the anti-LGBT bill should not be brought to the Jubilee House.

