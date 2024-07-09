The NDC National Communications Officer has accused the Chief Justice of engaging in a conflict of interest in her request to Akufo-Addo to appoint new judges

Sammy Gyamfi said while the Chief Justice had committed several procedural flaws, her decision to put forward names of people to be nominated was wrong

He called for the immediate resignation of the Chief Justice

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo over her request to President Akufo-Addo to appoint five new judges to the Supreme Court.

The NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Adu Gyamfi, noted that while the Chief Justice had committed certain procedural flaws in her request to the President, his biggest concern was that she had handpicked the judges she wanted the President to promote.

The NDC's National Communications Officer said the nominations perpetuate the Chief Justice's self-seeking interests.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, that action smacked of cronyism and did not serve the country’s interest.

He noted that while he may overlook her procedural flaws, her seeming agenda to create a cabal at the Supreme Court cannot be let slide.

He said the action shows that the Chief Justice is not interested in enhancing justice delivery at the Supreme Court as she had earlier touted, but to instead have her allies and friends on the bench with her.

“That is problematic because that brings up these issues of conflict of interest,” he said on JoyNews.

Sammy Gyamfi expressed worry that the Chief Justice’s role as Chairperson of the Judicial Council also clashed with her actions.

According to him, she should not be the same person handpicking people for Akufo-Addo to select.

Sammy Gyamfi called for the resignation of the Chief Justice to remedy the situation.

A-G defends Chief Justice’s request to Akufo-Addo

However, Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame does not believe that the Chief Justice’s actions are unconstitutional.

In an advice to President Akufo-Addo, he said Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo’s request to appoint new judges to the Supreme Court is justified.

He said the plan to increase the number of judges on the Supreme Court from the standard 15 to 20 would enhance justice delivery at the Supreme Court.

Godfred Dame stated the request is constitutional and justified, considering the Supreme Court's multiple jurisdictions.

He said it would ensure speedy and effective justice delivery, thus minimising the delays that have come to characterise cases filed at the Supreme Court and inadvertently reducing the cost of administration at the court.

He further argued that it was a very practical decision, considering the Supreme Court may have to convene several panels concurrently to execute its mandate.

He said that the apex court would not be able to meet its mandate with a very limited number of judges.

NDC urges Chief Justice to rescind request

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress had urged the Chief Justice, Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo, to resist pressure from the executive to nominate new judges.

According to the NDC, the Akufo-Addo-led government's appointment of new judges would saturate the Supreme Court bench with judges sympathetic to the New Patriotic Party.

The Attorney General, reacting to the NDC's claims, said they were unmeritorious as the request was from the Chief Justice and not the President.

