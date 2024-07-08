The Attorney General has backed the Chief Justice's request for President Akufo-Addo to appoint more judges to the Supreme Court

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame says Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo’s request to President Akufo-Addo to appoint new judges to the Supreme Court is justified.

He said the plan to increase the number of judges on the Supreme Court from the standard 15 to 20 would enhance justice delivery at the Supreme Court.

In an advisory to President Akufo-Addo regarding the Chief Justice’s request, Godfred Dame stated that the request is constitutional and justified, considering the Supreme Court's multiplicity of jurisdictions.

He said it would ensure speedy and effective justice delivery, thus minimising the delays that have come to characterise cases filed at the Supreme Court and inadvertently reducing the cost of administration at the court.

He further argued that it was a very practical decision, considering the Supreme Court may have to convene several panels concurrently to execute its mandate.

He said that the apex court would not be able to meet its mandate with a very limited number of judges.

NDC protests appointment of new judges

The Attorney General’s advice to the President is at odds with sentiments expressed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The party has raised concern about the Chief Justice’s recommendation to President Akufo-Addo to appoint new judges for the Supreme Court bench.

The new judges are to replace retired judges and to support incumbent judges with the workload at the apex court.

The five judges recommended to President Akufo-Addo are Justice Afia Asare Botwe, Justice Cyra Pamela Koranteng, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, Justice Angelina Mensah Homiah and Justice Eric Kyei Baffour.

The NDC held a press conference on Thursday, July 4, 2024, to demand that the nomination of new Supreme Court judges be halted immediately.

The NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, stated that appointing judges sympathetic to the governing New Patriotic Party would harm the country’s democracy.

He claimed the judiciary is being transformed into an appendage of the President and described the move as unacceptable.

Kwetey further alleged that judges who disagree with the President are often punished through administrative transfers.

Chief Justice defends request to Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh reported that Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo had asked President Akufo-Addo to appoint new judges to the Supreme Court of Ghana.

She justified the request by stating that the Supreme Court of Ghana is currently short-staffed, which has delayed several cases.

She nominated five judges for the President to promote to the Supreme Court.

