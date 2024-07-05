The National Democratic Congress has urged the Chief Justice, Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo, to resist pressure from the executive to nominate new judges

This follows a request from the Chief Justice to President Akufo-Addo urging him to appoint new judges for the Supreme Court

The Attorney General reacting to the NDC's claims said they are unmeritorious as the request was from the Chief Justice and not the President

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised concern about the Chief Justice’s recommendation to President Akufo-Addo to appoint new judges for the Supreme Court bench.

The new judges are to replace retired judges and to support incumbent judges with the workload at the apex court.

Godfred Dame says as long as the recommendation was made by the Chief Justice, there is no malice.

Source: UGC

The five judges recommended to President Akufo-Addo are Justice Afia Asare Botwe, Justice Cyra Pamela Koranteng, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, Justice Angelina Mensah Homiah and Justice Eric Kyei Baffour.

The NDC held a press conference on Thursday, July 4, 2024, to demand that the nomination of new Supreme Court judges be halted immediately.

The NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, stated that appointing judges sympathetic to the governing New Patriotic Party would harm the country’s democracy.

He claimed the judiciary is being transformed into an appendage of the President and described the move as unacceptable.

Kwetey further alleged that judges who do not toe the line with the President are often punished through administrative transfers.

He said any further appointments to the Supreme Court must align with the country’s constitution, and the Judicial Council must be consulted on nominees to the bench.

He further urged Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo to ward off any attempts by the executive to influence judicial appointments and promotions.

Attorney General Dame reacts to NDC’s claims

Attorney General Godfred Dame has rubbished the claims made by the NDC.

He said the accusations were unmeritorious, as the nominations were made at the behest of the Chief Justice based on operational requirements.

He said while the judiciary is the best to justify the Chief Justice’s request, he is convinced the nominations intended no malice.

He noted that the nomination of the new judges would lead to an enhanced Supreme Court.

Chief Justice defends request for more judges

YEN.com.gh reported that Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo has justified her request that President Akufo-Addo nominate five additional justices to Ghana’s Supreme Court.

According to the Chief Justice, the Supreme Court needs more judges to handle the overwhelming number of cases currently before it.

She said this while delivering the closing remarks after hearing the lawsuits filed by Researcher Amanda Odoi and Broadcast Journalist Richard Dela Sky concerning the controversial Anti-LGBTQ+ bill passed by parliament.

She said the delay in the case and several others is largely due to the small number of Supreme Court judges.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh