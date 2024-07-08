Former President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his commitment to the Free SHS policy

The government is set to present the Free Senior High School (SHS) Bill to Parliament to protect the future of the policy

In 2017, President Akufo-Addo started the Free Senior High School programme after making it a campaign promise

National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama has affirmed his commitment to the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

In an engagement with journalists, Mahama promised to improve it if he is re-elected as president.

President Akufo-Addo started the Free Senior High School programme after making it a campaign promise. Source: Ministry of Education GH/John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

“The Free SHS policy has come to stay, and I am committed to improving it,” the former President said.

He once again debunked claims that he was against the policy and insisted that he supports it and only wants to improve it to deal with present challenges.

Mahama said he would support the Free SHS Bill, which is yet to be laid before Parliament if it sought to improve and sustain the policy.

The government is set to present the Free Senior High School (SHS) Bill to Parliament to protect the future of the policy.

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin said the goal was to make the policy more effective and sustainable.

In 2017, President Akufo-Addo started the Free Senior High School programme after making it a campaign promise.

The policy has been plagued with growing pains and concerns with the quality of education despite increased enrollment.

Parents are also still incurring significant costs to send their wards to school despite the promise of free education.

Africa Education Watch revealed that expenses by parents outweigh the costs incurred by the government under Free SHS.

The education think tank found that the government is spending GH¢2,385 on the wards while the parents are spending GH¢4,000.

The challenges with the policy have led to calls for more consultation and reviews of the policy.

If elected president in the 2024 elections, Mahama promised to fix the challenges with the free SHS.

Bawumia to involve PTAs in free SHS feeding programme

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia, proposed including parents in the feeding programme of the free SHS policy.

He said his proposal would allow parents to play integral roles in nourishing their wards at school.

These include monitoring foods distributed at schools and the quality and quantity of foods served to their wards.

Source: YEN.com.gh