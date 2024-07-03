Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo has asked President Akufo-Addo to appoint new judges to the Supreme Court of Ghana

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo has justified her reason for requesting that President Akufo-Addo to nominate five additional justices to Ghana’s Supreme Court.

According to the Chief Justice, the Supreme Court needs more judges to handle the overwhelming number of cases currently before it.

She said the Supreme Court is short-staffed leading to several court case delays.

She said this while delivering the closing remarks after hearing the lawsuits filed by Researcher Amanda Odoi and Broadcast Journalist Richard Dela Sky concerning the controversial Anti-LGBTQ+ bill passed by parliament.

She said the delay of the case and several others is largely due to the few number of judges at the Supreme Court.

“There are several cases pending, right? That is why we need more Supreme Court judges,” she stated.

Chief Justice requests for five more judges

In a May 30, 2024, dated letter, Chief Justice Getrude Torkonoo made a formal request to President Akufo-Addo asking him to nominate five additional justices to the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice nominated Justices Afia Serwaa Botchwey, Cyra Pamela Koranteng, Eric Kyei Baffour, Edward Amoako Asante and Angelina Mensah Homiah.

Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botchwey is the presiding justice on the controverisal ambulance procurement trial involving Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader.

Chief Justice Torkonoo also stated that the Justice Edward Amoako Asante was currently serving at the ECOWAS Court of Justice.

She noted that while his tenure there officially concluded on July 31, 2022, due to the recent government overthrows and the withdrawal of Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso from the ECOWAS, he has been asked to stay on to ensure stability.

Justice Torkonoo noted that the extended period would end latest by 2026 after which he would return to Ghana’s judiciary.

CJ introduces shift system to courts

YEN.com.gh reported that Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo has introduced a shift system to allow some courts to operate in the evening.

The innovation will enable the selected courts to run in two sessions; morning and evening to help reduce backlog cases.

The morning session will operate from 8:30am to 1 pm and the afternoon/evening court will sit from 1:30pm to 6:30pm.

