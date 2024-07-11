Stalwart of the New Patriotic Party Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has advised Matthew Opoku Prempeh to apologise to former president John Kufuor

This is after Opoku Prempeh described Akufo-Addo as the best president Ghana has ever had

According to Nyaho-Tamakloe the statement is erroneous and belittles the achievements of Kufuor

A high ranking member of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has directed the NPP’s running mate, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to issue an unqualified apology to former president John Agyekum Kufuor.

His directive comes on the back of a controversial statement made by the Energy Minister at his unveiling as the running mate of the NPP in Kumasi on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe says Napo should go and apologise to former president Kufuor.

Napo stated that no president in Ghana’s political history has been able to achieve as much as the incumbent president Akufo-Addo has; not even Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

However, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said that statement would have still been erroneous if Napo had limited his claim to the 4th Republic.

He said former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s contributions to the country cannot be understated, and have been the foundations upon which the current Ghanaian economy has been built upon.

“He should apologise to Kufuor because when President Kufuor took over this country, this country was in shambles. He was able to straighten things,” he said.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said Napo should go and apologise to Kufuor for belittling his achievement through the comment he made.

“Because without Kufuor when we took over in 2000, we wouldn’t have got to where we are today,” he added.

Napo needs psychiatric help

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has also suggested that Matthew Opoku Prempeh should go seek psychiatric help.

According to him, the NPP’s running mate behaviour should not be attributed to arrogance or overconfidence, as some have suggested.

He said Napo is suffering from an inferiority complex, thus leading him to make reckless comments.

He said a psychiatrist would help address his mental needs and cure him of his ailment.

Napo refuses to apologise for comment

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party's running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has reacted to the backlash concerning his comments comparing the presidential achievements of Akufo-Addo and Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The energy minister insists that what he said is nothing but the truth and that attempts to make what he said seem like a blunder are futile.

He reaffirmed his statement in an address to the Omanhene of the Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area and President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, when he paid a visit.

