A member of the New Patriotic Party’s campaign team, Ellen Ama Daaku, says there is no need to chastise Matthew Opoku Prempeh for his comments concerning Akufo-Addo and Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh, during his grand unveiling at the Kumasi Jubilee Park, compared the achievements of incumbent president Akufo-Addo to the nation’s founder, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Ellen Ama Daaku says it would have been inappropriate for Napo to extol the virtues of Dr Nkrumah on the NPP stage.

According to him, Akufo-Addo’s achievements surpass any other president's since Ghana gained independence in 1957.

“Since independence from 1957 till today, we’ve not had any president that has helped Ghana like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, not even your Kwame Nkrumah."

The comparison did not go well with many Ghanaians who took to social media to blast the NPP running mate for his comparison.

Ellen Daaku makes her case for Napo

But Ellen Ama Daaku believes the chastisement is unwarranted.

Speaking on GTV’s Breakfast Show, she argued that it would have been strange for Opoku Prempeh to use the NPP platform to extol Dr Kwame Nkrumah's virtues.

She said that while she agrees that the first president has left a glorious legacy for the country, his ideology and that of his party, the Convention People’s Party, do not align with that of the NPP.

“He’s speaking to his people, he’s speaking to the NPP. we’re moving into an election, it was on a platform. Are you expecting him to go and extol the virtues of Kwame Nkrumah or the virtues of Jerry Rawlings or the virtues of John Mahama?” she quizzed.

She noted that the NPP running mate or any other member of the NPP is not expected to hero worship Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

He said the first president had his issues, just like any other president since the First Republic. Thus, others should have differing opinions about Dr Nkrumah’s legacy.

“You want everybody to hero worship Kwame Nkrumah? I mean, when it’s Kwame Nkrumah’s birthday, when it is Independence Day, we discuss his legacy and what he has done.”

You agree with what he has done. I agree with what I have done. The NPP, by ideology by everything, we’re not in the same lane with Kwame Nkrumah and CPP values,” she said.

Ellen Daaku further explained that it is normal for the running mate to extol the virtues of Akufo-Addo above all else, considering that the incumbent president allowed Napo to serve in his government in two significant areas.

“He gave him an opportunity to serve in his government in two very important positions as Minister of Education. He even implemented the flagship programme and then moved into the Energy Ministry.

“And for him and a lot of Ghanaians NAPO has done exceptionally well. So if he’s standing on the platform of the NPP on his unveiling as the running mate, you’re expecting him to go and worship Kwame Nkrumah?” she argued.

NPP sets high expectations for 2024 elections

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party's running mate has set high expectations for the party ahead of the December 7 polls.

At his outdooring ceremony, he stated that the party must win at least 85% of votes in the Ashanti Region, the party's stronghold.

He urged the party faithful to do this in honour of and appreciation of President Akufo-Addo.

