Matthew Opoku Prempeh says his comment extolling Akufo-Addo's achievement over Dr Nkrumah's is nothing but the truth

He says his critics are merely trying to make it seem as if he has committed a great blunder when he believes he said no lie

He added that he is no coward and would not be cowed by the backlash he has received over the comment

The New Patriotic Party’s running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has reacted to the backlash concerning his comments comparing the presidential achievements of Akufo-Addo and Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The Energy Minister insists that what he said is nothing but the truth and that attempts to make what he said seem like a blunder are futile.

Opoku Prempeh says his comments have been misrepresented.

He reaffirmed his statement in an address to the Omanhene of the Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area and President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, when he paid a visit.

“They have misrepresented what I said. I said that since 1957, from Kwame Nkrumah’s tenure to date, no government has worked more than Nana Akufo-Addo.”

Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s now controversial statement was made on July 9, 2024, in Kumasi at Jubilee Park during an NPP ceremony to officially launch him as the party’s running mate.

The running mate stated that Akufo-Addo’s presidential achievements surpass any other president, even Dr Kwame Nkrumah, since Ghana's independence in 1957.

The comment had not been received well by some Ghanaians, who accused the Energy Minister of arrogance.

But Opoku Prempeh says he is no coward to be cowed into retracting a statement he believes to be true.

“In our politics, if you speak the truth, they say you are ungrateful; if you tell lies, you are praised. I am your child; you did not train me to be untruthful or a coward,” he said.

NPP communicator defends Napo’s comments

A member of the New Patriotic Party’s campaign team, Ellen Ama Daaku, says there is no need to chastise Matthew Opoku Prempeh for his comments concerning Akufo-Addo and Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Speaking on GTV’s Breakfast Show, she argued that it would have been strange for Opoku Prempeh to use the NPP platform to extol Dr Kwame Nkrumah's virtues.

She said the first president’s ideology and that of his party, the Convention People’s Party, do not align with that of the NPP.

“He’s speaking to his people, he’s speaking to the NPP. We’re moving into an election; it was on a platform. Are you expecting him to go and extol the virtues of Kwame Nkrumah or the virtues of Jerry Rawlings or the virtues of John Mahama?” she quizzed.

She said the first president had issues like any other president since the First Republic.

Thus, others should have differing opinions about Dr Nkrumah’s legacy.

Mr Happiness issues a warning to Napo

YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Happiness has had his say concerning the discussion surrounding Matthew Opoku Prempeh's comparison of Akufo-Addo and Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

According to Kofi Gabs, Ghanaian politicians should avoid insulting Dr Kwame Nkrumah's legacy with unnecessary comparisons.

He said the achievements of Akufo-Addo will pale compared to Dr Kwame Nkrumah's.

