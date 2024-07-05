President Nana Akufo-Addo has endorsed Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate of the New Patriotic Party

Akufo-Addo's comments on the ticket came after the NPP confirmed Prempeh's selection

The National Council of the party gave its approval after the conclusion of a meeting with the National Executive Council and the National Steering Committee

President Nana Akufo-Addo has endorsed Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate of New Patriotic Party flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia.

Akufo-Addo expressed his confidence in their ability to lead the NPP to election victory.

Prempeh's selection is a move by the NPP to consolidate electoral support within the Ashanti Region. Source: Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh/Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo

He told the press it was an excellent pairing and an excellent ticket for the party.

"The feeling is good. They make a very good pair, and they are going to win.”

Akufo-Addo spoke to journalists after Prempeh's confirmation, which followed earlier reports that he was set to partner Bawumia.

Prempeh was endorsed by the NPP as its running mate on July 4. The National Council of the party gave its approval after the conclusion of a meeting with the National Executive Council and the National Steering Committee

Prempeh's selection is a move by the NPP to consolidate electoral support within their stronghold, the Ashanti Region.

Bawumia thanks council for endorsing NAPO

Following his pick’s endorsement, Bawumia thanked the Council for their approval.

In a post on his social media pages, he said Prempeh's endorsement was an acknowledgement of his running mate’s astuteness and brilliance.

He said Prempeh’s proven track record in various ministerial roles, particularly his successful rollout of Akufo-Addo’s Free Senior High School programme while energy minister and his exceptional leadership in transforming Ghana’s energy sector, cannot go unnoticed.

Bawumia said these feats chalked by Prempeh make him a formidable addition to the NPP ticket.

Caution from majority leader

YEN.com.gh reported that Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin urged his fellow party members, colleagues and party supporters to quit infighting ahead of the party’s official running mate announcement.

Afenyo-Markin noted that infighting and open disagreements about the choice of running mate damage the party's fortunes in the upcoming 2024 general election.

He said the party would fare better if it maintained a united front going into the 2024 elections.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

