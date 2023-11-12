The GGSA has assured it's collecting information to determine the epicentre of the slight earth tremor which struck parts of Accra

At about 7:20 am on Sunday, November 12, vicinities such as Awoshie, Kanda, and Kasoa Nyanyano were hit by a moderate earth movement

The GGSA urged residents to remain calm and follow safety measures to safeguard their lives from harm

The Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) has reacted to the earth tremor which hit some vicinities in Ghana's capital, Accra, on Sunday, November 12.

It comes amid reports that the quake happened in communities such as Ashongman Estates, Abelemkpe, Awoshie, Kanda, and Kasoa Nyanyano.

GGSA reacts as earth tremor hits parts of Accra. Photo credit: Ping Shu/@ggsa_official.

Source: Getty Images

The GGSA indicated it was gathering data to determine the moderate movement's epicentre, magnitude, and other factors.

''Attention, GGSA notes with caution reports of an earth tremor in Awoshie, Kanda, Kasoa Nyanyano, and vicinity. Our team of seismologists is actively gathering data to determine this event's epicentre, magnitude and other factors,'' the GGSA said on X.

The establishment urged the public to remain calm and follow the safety measures: drop, cover, and hold on,'' and noted that it would provide updates about the development.

Earth tremor hits McCarthy Hill, Weija, Tetegu, Kasoa, and others

In 2022, YEN.com.gh reported that residents in parts of Accra, including Weija, McCarthy Hill, Tetegu, Kasoa, Kaneshie, Dansoman and its environs on Monday, December 12, 2022, witnessed a 4.0 earthquake.

The tremors are said to have occurred between 10:00 am and 12 noon. According to the Android Earthquake Alerts System, the epicentre of the moderate earth tremor was located in the western part of Accra, precisely 10 km from Gbawe.

The natural phenomenon is said to have occurred twice in five hours, with the first recorded at 6:53 am.

Accra, Kasoa, and other parts of Ghana experience earth tremor

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that in June 2022, residents of parts of Accra and adjoining towns to the nation's capital were horrified after an earth tremor hit parts of Ghana.

The tremor, which struck on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, between 10:45 pm and 11:00 pm, affected areas such as Dansoman, Achimota Mile 7, Spintex, and North Kaneshie in Accra.

